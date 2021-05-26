Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) PT Raised to $20.00 at Barclays

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Barclays from $19.00 to $20.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 45.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on JWN. TheStreet raised shares of Nordstrom from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Nordstrom from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Gordon Haskett raised Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Nordstrom from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Nordstrom from $19.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.87.

Shares of Nordstrom stock opened at $36.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of -8.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 2.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.08, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.88. Nordstrom has a 52-week low of $11.72 and a 52-week high of $46.45.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 190.42% and a negative net margin of 6.44%. Nordstrom’s revenue was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.23) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nordstrom will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Peter E. Nordstrom sold 15,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $587,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,500,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,378,812.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Ken Worzel sold 13,762 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total transaction of $566,994.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 144,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,964,853.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,489 shares of company stock valued at $3,216,987. Company insiders own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JWN. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Nordstrom by 87.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 937 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Nordstrom during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 68.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. 59.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com, and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

