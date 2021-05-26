Northland Power Inc. (NPI) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 28th

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the solar energy provider on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th.

Shares of Northland Power stock traded up C$0.24 on Wednesday, reaching C$40.36. The stock had a trading volume of 98,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,272. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$42.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$44.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 374.94, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.18. Northland Power has a fifty-two week low of C$29.70 and a fifty-two week high of C$51.45. The stock has a market cap of C$9.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.56.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.61 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$612.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$599.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Northland Power will post 1.7438858 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NPI. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$51.00 to C$45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$48.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$56.00 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$52.00 to C$48.25 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$49.85.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

