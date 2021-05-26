Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.57

Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 1.57 per share by the aerospace company on Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45.

Northrop Grumman has raised its dividend by 45.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Northrop Grumman has a dividend payout ratio of 25.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Northrop Grumman to earn $25.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.6%.

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock opened at $369.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Northrop Grumman has a twelve month low of $282.88 and a twelve month high of $378.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $354.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $315.71. The firm has a market cap of $59.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 0.84.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.48 by $1.09. The business had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 40.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Northrop Grumman will post 24.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP David T. Perry sold 5,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.72, for a total value of $1,664,045.44. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,414 shares in the company, valued at $2,222,124.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Lesley A. Kalan sold 1,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.31, for a total value of $480,963.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,331 shares in the company, valued at $3,801,770.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,378 shares of company stock worth $6,235,825. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Northrop Grumman stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,886 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,643,000. 81.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NOC. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.73.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

