Northstar Investment Advisors LLC Buys 341 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Northstar Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 341 shares during the quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $7,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 13.2% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 31,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,674 shares during the last quarter. Navalign LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $319,000. TBH Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 41,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,113,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 10,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 21.8% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 212,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,072,000 after acquiring an additional 38,057 shares in the last quarter. 74.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NEE shares. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.77.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $73.66. The company had a trading volume of 207,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,705,070. The firm has a market cap of $144.48 billion, a PE ratio of 34.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.16. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $58.44 and a one year high of $87.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.81.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 24.34%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.55, for a total value of $8,678,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO James Michael May sold 6,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $452,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 350,416 shares of company stock valued at $26,384,747. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

