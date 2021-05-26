Northstar Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

Northstar Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 69.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,489 shares during the period. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $2,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 119,954.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,498,000 after buying an additional 76,771 shares during the last quarter. Capco Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Capco Asset Management LLC now owns 129,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,608,000 after buying an additional 4,456 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 11,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 6,259.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 28,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,865,000 after buying an additional 27,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 443,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,932,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. 76.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on RBA shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. TD Securities increased their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. OTR Global reissued a “mixed” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bank Financial downgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.86.

RBA stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.18. 24,325 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 705,938. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 1-year low of $38.80 and a 1-year high of $78.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.76. The firm has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 38.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.16.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $331.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

In other news, insider James J. Jeter sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total transaction of $199,488.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,264.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Karl William Werner sold 25,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.25, for a total value of $1,504,015.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,612 shares in the company, valued at $734,649. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,998 shares of company stock worth $4,631,439 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

Further Reading: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.