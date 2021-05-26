Northstar Investment Advisors LLC Sells 192 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Northstar Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PSA. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Public Storage by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 373.1% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PSA shares. Raymond James raised shares of Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $231.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $269.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $269.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Public Storage has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.14.

Shares of NYSE:PSA traded up $2.38 on Wednesday, hitting $281.15. The company had a trading volume of 6,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,693. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $183.22 and a 1-year high of $283.07. The stock has a market cap of $49.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $271.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.49). Public Storage had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The company had revenue of $647.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. Public Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.40%.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

