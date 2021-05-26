NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.66 Per Share

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 25th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.6611 per share on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.64.

OTCMKTS:NWHUF opened at $10.74 on Wednesday. NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $7.34 and a 12-month high of $11.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.12.

Several research firms have recently commented on NWHUF. Scotiabank upped their target price on NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.25 to C$13.75 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at September 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 190 income-producing properties and 15.4 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

