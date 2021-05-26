NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,686 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NLOK. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 1st quarter worth about $400,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 162,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 136.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,104,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941,455 shares during the period. Finally, UBP Investment Advisors SA purchased a new position in NortonLifeLock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $470,000. 88.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on NLOK. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on NortonLifeLock from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded NortonLifeLock from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NLOK opened at $27.23 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.09. The company has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.70. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.98 and a 1 year high of $27.75.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $672.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.06 million. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 161.81% and a net margin of 21.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.59%.

In other NortonLifeLock news, Director Peter A. Feld sold 416,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total transaction of $11,038,902.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,226 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,944.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

Featured Article: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK).

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.