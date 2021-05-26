Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $153.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.46% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Novanta Inc. designs, develops, manufactures and sells precision photonic and motion control components and subsystems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical equipment and advanced industrial technology markets. Novanta Inc., formerly known as GSI Group Inc., is based in Bedford, Massachusetts. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Novanta from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

NOVT opened at $136.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.61 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $134.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.96. Novanta has a fifty-two week low of $95.53 and a fifty-two week high of $146.16.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.19. Novanta had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 7.34%. The company had revenue of $162.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Novanta will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.17, for a total transaction of $1,013,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,332,726.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Buckley sold 3,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.19, for a total value of $500,758.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,569,633.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,776 shares of company stock worth $4,066,677 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novanta by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in Novanta by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 56,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,735,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Novanta by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 73,451 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,872,000 after buying an additional 4,256 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Novanta by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income raised its position in shares of Novanta by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 45,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,408,000 after acquiring an additional 6,540 shares during the period. 86.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. Its Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

