NTV Asset Management LLC Has $2.41 Million Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

NTV Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 62,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. bought a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $53,635,000. Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 276.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 26,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 19,196 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Bank of America by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,121,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,608,000 after acquiring an additional 9,498 shares during the period. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $616,000. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $1,255,000. 68.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of America stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,663,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,877,145. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.39. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $22.39 and a 1-year high of $43.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $360.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 24.09%. The business had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, April 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.50%.

Several research firms have issued reports on BAC. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Bank of America from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.26.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

