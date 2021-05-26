NTV Asset Management LLC Purchases 610 Shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE)

NTV Asset Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,915 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC owned 0.39% of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF worth $2,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XHE. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 22.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XHE traded up $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $119.98. 532 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,527. SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $130.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $121.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.45.

