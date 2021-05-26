NTV Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

NTV Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,779 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,165 shares during the period. Truist Financial makes up approximately 1.9% of NTV Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $10,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 7.4% during the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 52,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,071,000 after buying an additional 3,640 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 28,191 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 22.0% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 58,475 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 10,556 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 138,082 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Truist Financial by 42.0% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 13,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 3,915 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Scott Case sold 9,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total transaction of $575,199.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,841.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 5,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total transaction of $306,423.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,196,526.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,997 shares of company stock worth $1,223,463 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

TFC stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.75. 177,245 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,785,420. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $33.47 and a 1-year high of $62.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.87. The firm has a market cap of $81.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.35.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 20.04%. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.37%.

A number of research firms recently commented on TFC. Barclays increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday, May 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.81.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Story: Earnings Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.