NTV Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

NTV Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,217 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth about $403,000. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.1% in the first quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 105,658 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,899,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 12.1% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 69,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,877,000 after buying an additional 7,518 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 7.1% in the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 23,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $74.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.46.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,280. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XOM traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $58.90. The company had a trading volume of 937,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,629,045. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $31.11 and a 52 week high of $64.02. The firm has a market cap of $249.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.01, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.36.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. The business had revenue of $59.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

