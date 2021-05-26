Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share on Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th.

Nu Skin Enterprises has increased its dividend payment by 4.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Nu Skin Enterprises has a dividend payout ratio of 35.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Nu Skin Enterprises to earn $4.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.0%.

NUS opened at $59.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.36 and its 200-day moving average is $53.97. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 52-week low of $35.62 and a 52-week high of $63.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $677.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.26 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 25.88%. Equities analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Nu Skin Enterprises has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

In other news, CAO James D. Thomas sold 10,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $637,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,071,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Y. Chang sold 626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total transaction of $32,270.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $924,910.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,693 shares of company stock valued at $2,155,905. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care and ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products comprising botanical ingredients derived from renewable sources, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

