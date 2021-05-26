Nufarm Limited (ASX:NUF) Insider Gregory Hunt Acquires 20,000 Shares

Nufarm Limited (ASX:NUF) insider Gregory Hunt acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$4.85 ($3.46) per share, with a total value of A$96,960.00 ($69,257.14).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.28, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.03.
Nufarm Company Profile
Further Reading: Diversification Important in Investing
Receive News & Ratings for Nufarm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nufarm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.