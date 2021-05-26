Nuggets Price Tops $0.0014 on Major Exchanges (NUG)

Nuggets (CURRENCY:NUG) traded up 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 25th. During the last seven days, Nuggets has traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Nuggets coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nuggets has a total market capitalization of $2.34 million and $193.00 worth of Nuggets was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002550 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002559 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.34 or 0.00059425 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $148.33 or 0.00377634 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $72.45 or 0.00184457 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004029 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $340.18 or 0.00866081 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00033456 BTC.

Nuggets Profile

Nuggets’ total supply is 9,729,464,161 coins and its circulating supply is 1,724,830,450 coins. The Reddit community for Nuggets is /r/nuggetsPayandID . Nuggets’ official Twitter account is @nuggetsPAYandID and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nuggets’ official website is nuggets.life

Nuggets Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nuggets directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nuggets should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nuggets using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

