Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA Has $17.07 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA cut its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 139,745 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,288 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 5.0% of Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA’s holdings in Apple were worth $17,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Insight Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. 56.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Apple from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Apple from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.45.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $126.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.27 and a fifty-two week high of $145.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $130.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.21.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s payout ratio is 26.83%.

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,119,460.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 290,155 shares of company stock worth $37,610,735. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

