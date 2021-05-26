Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) (OASMY) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:OASMY) will announce its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) stock opened at $1.15 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $172.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.21 and a beta of 0.13. Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB has a 12 month low of $1.08 and a 12 month high of $2.23.

Get Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells drugs in the field of human and veterinary oncology primarily in Sweden. It focuses on manufacturing formulations based on cytostatics. The company offers Apealea/Paclical for the treatment of ovarian cancer. Its products portfolio includes Docetaxel micellar, a patented formulation that combines XR-17 with docetaxel that has completed pre-clinical trial for the treatment of prostate cancer; and Cantrixil, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.