Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Boosts Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 97.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KWB Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $279,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 37.1% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 35.2% in the first quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 20,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,487,000 after buying an additional 5,285 shares during the period. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,912,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Sepio Capital LP lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 128.8% in the first quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 9,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,195,000 after buying an additional 44,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

IWM traded up $3.43 on Wednesday, hitting $222.69. The company had a trading volume of 921,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,555,396. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $133.28 and a 52-week high of $234.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.70.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

