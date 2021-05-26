Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Buys New Position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp purchased a new position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $615,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Sempra Energy by 0.6% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,143,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Sempra Energy by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 0.7% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 6.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 78.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SRE traded up $1.82 on Wednesday, hitting $137.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,560,646. The firm has a market cap of $41.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.63. Sempra Energy has a 52-week low of $112.16 and a 52-week high of $140.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 34.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. This is a boost from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 54.79%.

SRE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $129.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sempra Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.90.

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

