Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Makes New $355,000 Investment in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp acquired a new position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,440 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in V.F. by 198.1% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 319 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of V.F. in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of V.F. in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of V.F. in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of V.F. in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VFC. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on V.F. from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on V.F. from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on V.F. from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on V.F. from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.33.

Shares of NYSE:VFC traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,630,142. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -191.12, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.18. V.F. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.52 and a fifty-two week high of $90.79.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. V.F. had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a positive return on equity of 14.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is 149.62%.

V.F. Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

