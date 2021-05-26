Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Raises Stock Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp grew its holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,739 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 195.3% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,554,970 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $103,933,000 after acquiring an additional 3,674,100 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 133.7% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,378,385 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $40,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,819 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,144,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,220,000 after acquiring an additional 177,286 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,760,907 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $32,946,000 after acquiring an additional 66,016 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,726,893 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $32,310,000 after acquiring an additional 27,665 shares during the period. 29.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARCC stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.37. 20,841 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,125,268. The company has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Ares Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $13.15 and a twelve month high of $19.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.87.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The investment management company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Ares Capital had a net margin of 95.89% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $390.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.26%. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is currently 91.95%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ARCC shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Ares Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.56.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

