Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Takes Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,575 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 344.4% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 3,233.3% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 74.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SWKS shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $188.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skyworks Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.55.

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock traded down $1.57 on Wednesday, hitting $168.46. The stock had a trading volume of 21,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,306,672. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.59 and a twelve month high of $204.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $180.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.24. The stock has a market cap of $27.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.07.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 27.67%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.39%.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

