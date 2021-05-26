Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Upgraded by Societe Generale to “Buy”

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $30.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Societe Generale’s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.85% from the company’s current price.

OXY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Monday, April 19th. MKM Partners upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Bank of America raised their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.26.

Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $24.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 2.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.58. Occidental Petroleum has a 12 month low of $8.52 and a 12 month high of $32.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 29.82% and a negative net margin of 85.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.52) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 2,600,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $69,888,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 3,500,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $89,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.1% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,748 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 18.6% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,655 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 15,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 16,480 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthStone Inc. increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 4.7% during the first quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 11,814 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. 66.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

