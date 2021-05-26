Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 107.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,886,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $397,556,000 after acquiring an additional 5,130,847 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 20.6% in the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 8,606,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $415,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472,994 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,777,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $192,082,000 after acquiring an additional 574,666 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,787,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $112,089,000 after acquiring an additional 39,043 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 90.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,281,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $91,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,611 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

DAL traded up $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.11. 319,910 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,862,205. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.28 and a 1 year high of $52.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.50. The company has a market cap of $30.13 billion, a PE ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.46.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported ($3.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.73) by ($0.82). Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 102.96% and a negative return on equity of 249.42%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.51) EPS. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.93 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Delta Air Lines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.85.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

