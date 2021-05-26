Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 176 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 5.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First National Corp MA ADV increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 4.9% in the first quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 8,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 3.4% in the first quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 8,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,833,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,100,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,497 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.5% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 227,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,953,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383 shares during the period. Finally, Absher Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 22.0% in the first quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $166,654.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,161.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director E Marie Mckee sold 3,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total transaction of $362,277.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,228 shares of company stock worth $1,230,192 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

DUK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Mizuho increased their price target on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.73.

Shares of DUK stock traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $101.18. 25,294 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,381,414. The company has a market cap of $77.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.28, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.47 and a 200-day moving average of $93.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $77.58 and a one year high of $108.00.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.965 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.39%.

Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

