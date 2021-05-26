Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,698 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 32.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,698 shares during the quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 46,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $328,000. ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 27,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares during the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 29,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $375,000. Institutional investors own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GILD traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $66.08. The stock had a trading volume of 157,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,146,284. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.41 and a 200 day moving average of $63.60. The stock has a market cap of $82.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 287.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.38. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.56 and a 52-week high of $79.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 51.91% and a net margin of 1.18%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 40.06%.

GILD has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.22.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total value of $94,152.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,847,957.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard James Whitley sold 20,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total value of $1,309,608.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,319,156.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

