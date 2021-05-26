Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) CFO Sells $870,707.50 in Stock

Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) CFO Todd A. Slater sold 18,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.71, for a total transaction of $870,707.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,159 shares in the company, valued at $4,683,165.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE:OLN traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.80. The company had a trading volume of 59,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,499,966. Olin Co. has a 12-month low of $9.67 and a 12-month high of $49.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.49 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.63.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Olin had a positive return on equity of 5.74% and a negative net margin of 10.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Olin Co. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. Olin’s payout ratio is -59.26%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OLN. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Olin by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 570,055 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,645,000 after acquiring an additional 75,635 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Olin in the first quarter valued at about $335,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Olin by 56.3% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,908 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 4,652 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Olin in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,041,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Olin by 1,185.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 951,080 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,113,000 after buying an additional 1,038,693 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

OLN has been the subject of several research reports. Tudor Pickering upgraded Olin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Olin from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Olin from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Olin from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Olin from $49.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Olin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.71.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

