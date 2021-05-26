Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Rating Increased to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) was upgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a $85.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $80.00. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on OLLI. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.63.

NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $79.32 on Monday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 52 week low of $75.75 and a 52 week high of $123.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.89 and a 200 day moving average of $88.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.23.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The firm had revenue of $515.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 3,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total transaction of $295,463.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,299,841.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 4,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $418,370.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,482,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,291 shares of company stock valued at $1,054,265 over the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OLLI. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter worth approximately $305,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 15.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 197,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,200,000 after purchasing an additional 26,311 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 5.8% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 22,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 23.8% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 5.2% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 92,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,063,000 after purchasing an additional 4,596 shares during the period.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

