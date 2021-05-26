Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Rating Increased to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) was upgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a $85.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $80.00. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.16% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on OLLI. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.63.
NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $79.32 on Monday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 52 week low of $75.75 and a 52 week high of $123.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.89 and a 200 day moving average of $88.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.23.
In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 3,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total transaction of $295,463.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,299,841.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 4,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $418,370.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,482,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,291 shares of company stock valued at $1,054,265 over the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OLLI. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter worth approximately $305,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 15.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 197,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,200,000 after purchasing an additional 26,311 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 5.8% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 22,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 23.8% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 5.2% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 92,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,063,000 after purchasing an additional 4,596 shares during the period.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile
Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.
