Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Sold by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. trimmed its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 334 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 72,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,382,000 after acquiring an additional 9,659 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 157,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,694,000 after acquiring an additional 8,430 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 64,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,773,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the 1st quarter valued at $835,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group during the 1st quarter worth about $237,000. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OMC stock opened at $81.99 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.50 and a 52-week high of $86.38. The firm has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.93.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.98%. Omnicom Group’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.45%.

In related news, CEO John Wren sold 81,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $6,540,082.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OMC. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Omnicom Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Omnicom Group from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Macquarie raised Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Omnicom Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.50.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

