OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $45.42

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $45.42 and traded as high as $58.05. OMV Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at $57.38, with a volume of 1,312 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OMVKY. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. OMV Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.58.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an integrated oil, gas, and chemical company in Austria and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas resources primarily in Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the North Sea, Russia, and the Asia-Pacific.

