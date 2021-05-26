ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 23,593 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 290,915 shares.The stock last traded at $32.58 and had previously closed at $31.63.

ONTF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of ON24 from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of ON24 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of ON24 from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of ON24 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of ON24 from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ON24 has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.43.

Get ON24 alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion and a PE ratio of 24.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.40.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $50.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.86 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ON24, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc purchased 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.95 per share, with a total value of $39,160.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ONTF. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of ON24 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ON24 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $175,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of ON24 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ON24 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $335,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in ON24 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $291,000. 0.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ON24 (NYSE:ONTF)

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

See Also: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for ON24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.