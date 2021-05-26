Opacity (OPCT) Price Hits $0.11 on Top Exchanges

Opacity (CURRENCY:OPCT) traded 12.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 26th. Opacity has a market capitalization of $8.61 million and approximately $245,801.00 worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Opacity coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000276 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Opacity has traded 22.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Opacity alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 35.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005840 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.32 or 0.00080891 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002584 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00019025 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $377.88 or 0.00975921 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,817.71 or 0.09859657 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.76 or 0.00092348 BTC.

Opacity Coin Profile

Opacity (OPCT) is a coin. It was first traded on November 12th, 2018. Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,456,100 coins. Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Opacity is medium.com/opacity-storage . The official website for Opacity is opacity.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Opacity has established itself as a tool to effortlessly share files uploaded through Oyster. After coming to an agreement, the projects will move forward together under that name. Opacity is a great step as it closes the former Oyster chapter and continues its mission to bring anonymized and decentralized data storage to all. Opacity means the user is in control over who sees his data. It keeps the users' filehandle private, and will be the only one able to access that file. Selectively share it with friends, or whole communities, to make files accessible to whatever audience you like. “

Buying and Selling Opacity

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opacity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opacity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Opacity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Opacity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Opacity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.