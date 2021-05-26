Open Governance Token Hits Market Capitalization of $3.89 Million (OPEN)

Open Governance Token (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded up 43.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 26th. One Open Governance Token coin can currently be purchased for about $1.07 or 0.00002667 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Open Governance Token has a market cap of $3.89 million and approximately $1.90 million worth of Open Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Open Governance Token has traded 1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Open Governance Token alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 52.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00005968 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 34.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.43 or 0.00080729 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002491 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00019191 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $389.02 or 0.00968369 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002494 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,005.24 or 0.09969958 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.89 or 0.00091834 BTC.

Open Governance Token Coin Profile

Open Governance Token (CRYPTO:OPEN) is a coin. It launched on May 3rd, 2018. Open Governance Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 coins. Open Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @opendaoprotocol . The Reddit community for Open Governance Token is https://reddit.com/r/OpenDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Open Governance Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Governance Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Open Governance Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Open Governance Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Open Governance Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Open Governance Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.