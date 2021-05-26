Open Predict Token Price Reaches $1.16 on Top Exchanges (OPT)

Open Predict Token (CURRENCY:OPT) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. Open Predict Token has a market cap of $1.16 million and approximately $11,246.00 worth of Open Predict Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Open Predict Token has traded down 27.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Open Predict Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.16 or 0.00002961 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Open Predict Token alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 31.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00005793 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.77 or 0.00078351 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002547 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00018570 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $376.63 or 0.00958979 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,841.02 or 0.09780126 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.01 or 0.00091679 BTC.

Open Predict Token Profile

Open Predict Token is a coin. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2017. Open Predict Token’s total supply is 9,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,478 coins. The official website for Open Predict Token is openpredict.io . Open Predict Token’s official message board is t.me/OpenPredictAnnouncements . Open Predict Token’s official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Opus is a decentralized music-sharing platform that is uncensorable, fair and easy to use, with its main focus being the monetization of music with no middlemen fees involved, ensuring that artists are properly rewarded fortheir efforts. Opus leverages the Ethereum network for transactions and the IPFS protocol for file storage. The OPT token is used for all in-platform transatcions. “

Buying and Selling Open Predict Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Predict Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Open Predict Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Open Predict Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Open Predict Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Open Predict Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.