Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 47.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,368 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $10,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIV traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.59. 11,599 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,351,583. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.02. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $88.21 and a one year high of $94.43.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

