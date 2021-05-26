Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $10.12 Million Stake in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 37.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 113,065 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 68,262 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $10,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BOH. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,409,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,393 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,721 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. 68.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of Hawaii alerts:

BOH traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.91. 2,556 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,296. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.07. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.77 and a fifty-two week high of $99.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.27.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.35. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The firm had revenue of $163.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.43%.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management and institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offering equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Hawaii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Hawaii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.