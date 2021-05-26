Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $32.23 Million Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,450 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,299 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises about 0.6% of Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $32,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 101.0% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 8,805 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after buying an additional 4,425 shares in the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.1% in the first quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 5,532 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 33.6% in the first quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 2,388 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.7% in the first quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 21,079 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,430,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KWB Wealth raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 12.6% in the first quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 2,203 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total transaction of $829,693.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,871 shares in the company, valued at $8,509,384.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,437,490.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,602 shares in the company, valued at $5,215,748.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of COST traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $386.47. The company had a trading volume of 33,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,655,216. The firm has a market cap of $171.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.40, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $373.85 and a 200-day moving average of $362.85. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $293.84 and a 12 month high of $393.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The company had revenue of $44.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.71%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on COST. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $390.96.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

