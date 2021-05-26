Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 439 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 0.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 89,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 439 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $7,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Nwam LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 5,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth about $402,000. Veracity Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

PM has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $81.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.62.

In other news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 10,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.28, for a total transaction of $996,539.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.51, for a total value of $1,990,947.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 33,370 shares of company stock worth $3,157,957 over the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PM traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,631,717. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.37 and a twelve month high of $98.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.82.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 85.06% and a net margin of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 92.84%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

