Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 76,693 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 26.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 76,693 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $11,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Aflac by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,657,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $696,294,000 after purchasing an additional 84,677 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $347,876,000. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Aflac by 33.2% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,575,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,059 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Aflac by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,670,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,689,000 after purchasing an additional 71,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Aflac by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,424,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,280,000 after buying an additional 126,129 shares in the last quarter. 65.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AFL shares. Truist increased their price target on Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on Aflac from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Aflac from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Aflac from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Aflac from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.92.

Shares of AFL traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $56.19. The stock had a trading volume of 58,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,519,315. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $33.37 and a 12 month high of $57.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.21, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.37.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.32. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 24.09%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Aflac’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Aflac’s payout ratio is 26.61%.

In other news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total value of $122,516.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $739,327.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.43, for a total value of $1,512,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,532,113.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,548 shares of company stock valued at $1,855,809 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

