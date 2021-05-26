Orbit Chain 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $14.74 Million (ORC)

Orbit Chain (CURRENCY:ORC) traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. One Orbit Chain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.41 or 0.00003660 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Orbit Chain has traded 22.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Orbit Chain has a market capitalization of $658.98 million and approximately $14.74 million worth of Orbit Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 32.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005840 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.40 or 0.00078680 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002590 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00018469 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $368.86 or 0.00954686 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002593 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,759.50 or 0.09730365 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.35 or 0.00091504 BTC.

About Orbit Chain

Orbit Chain (ORC) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 23rd, 2018. Orbit Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 465,987,647 coins. Orbit Chain’s official Twitter account is @Organiccouk and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Orbit Chain is medium.com/orbit-chain . Orbit Chain’s official website is orbitchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbit-chain is a multi-asset blockchain that stores, transfers, and verifies information and assets which exist on various public blockchains through decentralized Inter Blockchain Communication (IBC). Orbit claims to have a new blockchain network architecture that aims to solve problems such as limited function, lack of convenience, energy inefficiency, incomplete decentralization, and immature governance mechanism. “

Orbit Chain Coin Trading

