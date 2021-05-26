Orezone Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:ORZCF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Orezone Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:ORZCF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a growth of 985.7% from the April 29th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 109,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

ORZCF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Orezone Gold from $1.75 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Orezone Gold from $2.50 to $2.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

ORZCF traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $1.05. 76,915 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,591. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.80. Orezone Gold has a one year low of $0.48 and a one year high of $1.17.

Orezone Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties. Its flagship property is the 90%-owned BomborÃ© gold project located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

