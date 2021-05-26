Orient Overseas (International) (OTCMKTS:OROVY) Trading 6.7% Higher

Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVY) shares traded up 6.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $68.95 and last traded at $68.75. 853 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 1,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.42.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orient Overseas (International) from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.27 and its 200 day moving average is $54.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.38.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be paid a $6.793 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. This is an increase from Orient Overseas (International)’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.21. Orient Overseas (International)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.91%.

Orient Overseas (International) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:OROVY)

Orient Overseas (International) Limited, an investment holding company, provides container transport and logistics services in Asia, Europe, Australia, North America, and internationally. The company offers supply-chain management and distribution services; and containerized shipping services in various trade lanes comprising Trans-Pacific, Trans-Atlantic, Asia/Europe, Asia/Australia, and Intra-Asia trades.

