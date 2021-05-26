OriginTrail Hits Market Cap of $108.14 Million (TRAC)

OriginTrail (CURRENCY:TRAC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 26th. One OriginTrail coin can currently be bought for $0.30 or 0.00000783 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, OriginTrail has traded down 30% against the dollar. OriginTrail has a market capitalization of $108.14 million and approximately $1.75 million worth of OriginTrail was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 25.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00005665 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.03 or 0.00077727 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002590 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00018246 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $367.43 or 0.00950989 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,751.85 or 0.09710667 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.29 or 0.00091329 BTC.

OriginTrail Profile

OriginTrail (TRAC) is a coin. It launched on January 24th, 2018. OriginTrail’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 357,499,688 coins. OriginTrail’s official Twitter account is @origin_trail and its Facebook page is accessible here . OriginTrail’s official message board is medium.com/origintrail . The Reddit community for OriginTrail is /r/origintrail and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for OriginTrail is origintrail.io

According to CryptoCompare, “OriginTrail is the first purpose-built protocol or supply chains based on the blockchain. It is a scalable solution for data management across complex supply chains through purpose-built decentralized graph database. The OriginTrail Decentralized Network (ODN) will enable sharing data along any supply chain as a simple plug-and-play solution. OriginTrail is blockchain agnostic and can be used with any blockchain. Pilot projects and existing use cases are being implemented on the Ethereum public blockchain. “

Buying and Selling OriginTrail

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OriginTrail directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OriginTrail should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OriginTrail using one of the exchanges listed above.

