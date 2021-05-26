Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) Shares Gap Up to $67.30

Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $67.30, but opened at $71.68. Ormat Technologies shares last traded at $70.79, with a volume of 3,428 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ORA shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Cowen cut their target price on Ormat Technologies from $91.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Roth Capital upped their target price on Ormat Technologies from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Ormat Technologies from $96.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.83.

The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.84.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $166.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.73 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.09%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ormat Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $278,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Ormat Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $671,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 677.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 265,264 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $20,831,000 after purchasing an additional 231,164 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ormat Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $2,135,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:ORA)

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage.

