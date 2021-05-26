Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) Sets New 12-Month High at $14.39

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.39 and last traded at $14.33, with a volume of 2159 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.26.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$19.50 target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a report on Friday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Osisko Gold Royalties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.93.

The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.80.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $49.54 million for the quarter. Osisko Gold Royalties had a net margin of 17.68% and a return on equity of 3.13%. Analysts anticipate that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.0413 per share. This is a positive change from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is presently 71.43%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OR. FMR LLC lifted its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,315,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,773,000 after acquiring an additional 155,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties during the 1st quarter valued at about $740,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 183,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 4,267 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 87,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 39,284 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,309 shares during the period. 53.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile (NYSE:OR)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

