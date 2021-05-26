Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $43.67

Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $43.67 and traded as high as $47.99. Otter Tail shares last traded at $47.81, with a volume of 71,961 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on OTTR shares. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Otter Tail in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Otter Tail has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.38.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $261.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Otter Tail Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 12.5% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 18.4% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 2.9% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Otter Tail by 11.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

