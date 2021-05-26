Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $92 million-$97 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $92.56 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:OM traded up $1.65 on Wednesday, reaching $48.58. 38,242 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 397,927. Outset Medical has a fifty-two week low of $41.07 and a fifty-two week high of $66.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.56 and its 200-day moving average is $52.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion and a PE ratio of -9.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 9.24 and a quick ratio of 8.53.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.16. As a group, analysts expect that Outset Medical will post -3.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Outset Medical in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an overweight rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Outset Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Outset Medical from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $58.83.

In related news, Director D Keith Grossman sold 2,592 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total transaction of $142,715.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,715.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 3,500 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.71, for a total value of $166,985.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 18,172 shares in the company, valued at $866,986.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,044,861 shares of company stock worth $206,220,472.

About Outset Medical

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

