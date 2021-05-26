Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 38,242 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 397,927 shares.The stock last traded at $48.58 and had previously closed at $46.93.

OM has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Outset Medical in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Outset Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Outset Medical from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.83.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion and a PE ratio of -9.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 9.24 and a quick ratio of 8.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.38.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.16. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 3,500 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.71, for a total value of $166,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 18,172 shares in the company, valued at $866,986.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Warburg Pincus Llc sold 3,890,723 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total value of $197,765,450.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,044,861 shares of company stock worth $206,220,472.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OM. PFM Health Sciences LP boosted its stake in Outset Medical by 479.8% in the first quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 3,012,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,861,000 after acquiring an additional 2,493,087 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Outset Medical by 3,048.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 750,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,662,000 after acquiring an additional 726,727 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Outset Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,295,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Outset Medical by 152.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 838,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,645,000 after acquiring an additional 506,091 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Outset Medical by 108.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 907,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,597,000 after acquiring an additional 473,115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

Outset Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:OM)

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

