Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.00-3.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.27. Owens & Minor also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.750-4.250 EPS.

Shares of Owens & Minor stock traded up $11.72 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,300,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,279,099. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.24. Owens & Minor has a one year low of $6.92 and a one year high of $44.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.58. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 43.12% and a net margin of 1.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This is a boost from Owens & Minor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. Owens & Minor’s payout ratio is presently 0.44%.

OMI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Owens & Minor from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Owens & Minor to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.05.

In other Owens & Minor news, insider Christopher M. Lowery sold 28,078 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.92, for a total transaction of $1,064,717.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 327,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,424,829.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total transaction of $164,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 119,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,936,287.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,775 shares of company stock worth $3,772,596 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

